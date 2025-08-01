Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th RGS selects new dedicated crew chiefs [Image 2 of 5]

    56th RGS selects new dedicated crew chiefs

    ITALY

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Emily Cruz-Marchany, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Ian Mader, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, pose for a photo next to their assigned HH60-W Jolly Green II at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 4, 2025. These technicians are entrusted to uphold the highest standard of maintenance discipline and are expected to be the subject matter experts for all maintenance operations on their assigned aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 07:25
    Aviano AB
    31 FW
    DCC
    56 RGS

