56th RGS selects new dedicated crew chiefs

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Emily Cruz-Marchany, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Ian Mader, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, pose for a photo next to their assigned HH60-W Jolly Green II at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 4, 2025. These technicians are entrusted to uphold the highest standard of maintenance discipline and are expected to be the subject matter experts for all maintenance operations on their assigned aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)