56th RGS selects new dedicated crew chiefs

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathaniel Schmidt, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, and Airman First Class Christian Nowak, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, pose for a photo next to their assigned HH60-W Jolly Green II at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 4, 2025. The title ‘Dedicated Crew Chief’ is a role earned through skill, grit and pride in expertly maintaining aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 07:25
|Photo ID:
|9245387
|VIRIN:
|250804-F-TO640-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.24 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
