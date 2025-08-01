56th RGS selects new dedicated crew chiefs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members, family and friends stand to honor the new 56th Rescue Generation Squadron dedicated crew chiefs during a recognition ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 4, 2025. A DCC is an experienced aircraft mechanic who is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of a specific aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)