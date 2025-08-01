Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet [Image 12 of 12]

    Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 (VMFA-242), flies away from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, after receiving refueling over the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 7, 2025. The joint training bolstered both services’ interoperability and capability to defend Japan and other assets and allies throughout the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 02:34
    Photo ID: 9245205
    VIRIN: 250807-F-BX586-1431
    Resolution: 5423x3608
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

