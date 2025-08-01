Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 (VMFA-242), flies away from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, after receiving refueling over the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 7, 2025. The joint training bolstered both services’ interoperability and capability to defend Japan and other assets and allies throughout the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)