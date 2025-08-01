Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet

A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 102 (VFA-102) waits for aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, during a joint training exercise over the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 7, 2025. The joint training bolstered all both services’ interoperability and capability to defend Japan and other assets and allies throughout the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
