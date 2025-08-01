Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet [Image 10 of 12]

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 102 (VFA-102) waits for aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron,　during a joint training exercise over the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 7, 2025. The joint training bolstered all both services’ interoperability and capability to defend Japan and other assets and allies throughout the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 02:35
    Photo ID: 9245203
    VIRIN: 250807-F-BX586-1366
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VFA-27
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    909ARS
    VFA-102
    USPACOM
    VFA(AW)-242

