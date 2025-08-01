A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 (VMFA-242), receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, over the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 7, 2025. During the drogue-and-probe refueling method, a retractable probe from the receiving aircraft connects with the drogue, which trails behind the tanker aircraft via a hose attached to the flying boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 02:34
|Photo ID:
|9245204
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-BX586-1426
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.