    Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet [Image 8 of 12]

    Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, over the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 7, 2025. During the drogue-and-probe refueling method, a retractable probe from the receiving aircraft connects with the drogue, which trails behind the tanker aircraft via a hose attached to the flying boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 02:35
    VIRIN: 250807-F-BX586-1329
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    VFA-27
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    909ARS
    VFA-102
    USPACOM
    VFA(AW)-242

