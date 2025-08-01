Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, over the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 7, 2025. During the drogue-and-probe refueling method, a retractable probe from the receiving aircraft connects with the drogue, which trails behind the tanker aircraft via a hose attached to the flying boom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)