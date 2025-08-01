Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Reay, left, and Capt. Rachel Young, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilots, fly a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th ARSfor aerial refueling at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. The 909th ARS executes rapid deployment of KC-135s to support a multitude of Pacific Air Force missions, displaying Kadena’s commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)