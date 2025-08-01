Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet [Image 9 of 12]

    Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Reay, left, and Capt. Rachel Young, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilots, fly a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th ARSfor aerial refueling at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. The 909th ARS executes rapid deployment of KC-135s to support a multitude of Pacific Air Force missions, displaying Kadena’s commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 02:35
    Photo ID: 9245201
    VIRIN: 250807-F-BX586-1340
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Aerial allies in action: 909th ARS meets the fleet [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VFA-27
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    909ARS
    VFA-102
    USPACOM
    VFA(AW)-242

