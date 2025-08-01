Army Reserve receives honor during regional baseball tournament

Col. Christopher Tung, G3, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, throws in a ceremonial first pitch, ahead of the week-long tournament, during the American Legion, Post 76, Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament, August 6, 2025, in Carol Stream, Illinois. The 85th USARSC’s 45 battalions, provide observer coach/trainer support, and logistics support, providing equipment support to priority First Army pre-deployment training exercises throughout the continental United States, as well as post-mobilization training at Mobilization Force Generation Installations.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Anthony L. Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 20:37
|Photo ID:
|9244769
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-KL464-1059
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|CAROL STREAM, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
