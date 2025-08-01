Army Reserve receives honor during regional baseball tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Christopher Tung, G3, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, throws in a ceremonial first pitch, ahead of the week-long tournament, during the American Legion, Post 76, Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament, August 6, 2025, in Carol Stream, Illinois. The 85th USARSC’s 45 battalions, provide observer coach/trainer support, and logistics support, providing equipment support to priority First Army pre-deployment training exercises throughout the continental United States, as well as post-mobilization training at Mobilization Force Generation Installations.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Anthony L. Taylor)