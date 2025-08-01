Army Reserve receives honor during regional baseball tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command’s color guard team presents the nation’s colors during the playing of the national anthem at the American Legion, Post 76, Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament, August 6, 2025, in Carol Stream, Illinois. Col. Christopher Tung, G3, 85th USARSC, was honored there while throwing in a ceremonial first pitch, ahead of the week-long tournament. The 85th USARSC’s 45 battalions, provide observer coach/trainer support, and logistics support, providing equipment support to priority First Army pre-deployment training exercises throughout the continental United States, as well as post-mobilization training at Mobilization Force Generation Installations.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Anthony L. Taylor)