Army Reserve receives honor during regional baseball tournament

CAROL STREAM, Ill. – Col. Christopher Tung, assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command’s G3/Operations, was honored at the American Legion, Post 76, Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament, August 6, 2025, throwing in a ceremonial first pitch, along with Jim Zay, District 6, County Board for DuPage County, and Mayor Frank Saverino, Mayor, Carol Stream.



During the on-field recognitions, the 85th USARSC’s color guard team presented the nation’s colors during the playing of the national anthem in front of spectators and baseball teams represented from Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.



“It’s truly an honor to represent the Army during its 250th anniversary,” said Tung, who has served for 25 years. “It’s been nothing but an excellent adventure for my family and I.”



Saverino, who has several family members in the military, shared that he has two uncles that served in World War II. One uncle served as a tank commander, and another uncle who was a paratrooper, and was captured during his first jump. He additionally has two other family members serving in the U.S. Navy and two in the U.S. Air Force.



“The American Legion and the (Veterans of Foreign Wars) are very special to me. I never served, but I appreciate what everyone did to keep us safe and keep us free,” said Saverino. “I love having the military out here. These kids (baseball players), that’s the future, and they get to see this and get involved this way.”



Following the opening ceremonies for the baseball tournament, the Soldiers there received the opportunity to interact with the crowd and share stories of service.



“It’s an honor and a privilege to be out here today, especially this year, during the anniversary of the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday,” said Sgt. 1st Class Moises Garcia, who has 5 deployments across Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan and Africa throughout his 30 years of service. “I take pride in not only representing our unit but also the U.S. Army and giving back to our great nation.”



The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command is in direct support of First Army training brigades responsible for pre-deployment and post-mobilization training. The 85th USARSC’s 45 battalions, provide observer coach/trainer support, and logistics support, providing equipment support to priority First Army pre-deployment training exercises throughout the continental United States, as well as post-mobilization training at Mobilization Force Generation Installations.

