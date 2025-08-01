Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve receives honor during regional baseball tournament [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Reserve receives honor during regional baseball tournament

    CAROL STREAM, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    Col. Christopher Tung, left, G3, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, meets Mayor Frank Saverino, Mayor, Carol Stream, during the American Legion, Post 76, Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament, August 6, 2025, in Carol Stream, Illinois. Tung was honored there while throwing in a ceremonial first pitch, ahead of the week-long tournament. The 85th USARSC’s 45 battalions, provide observer coach/trainer support, and logistics support, providing equipment support to priority First Army pre-deployment training exercises throughout the continental United States, as well as post-mobilization training at Mobilization Force Generation Installations.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Anthony L. Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 20:38
    Photo ID: 9244767
    VIRIN: 250806-A-KL464-1007
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: CAROL STREAM, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve receives honor during regional baseball tournament [Image 3 of 3], by CSM Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve receives honor during regional baseball tournament
    Army Reserve receives honor during regional baseball tournament
    Army Reserve receives honor during regional baseball tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve receives honor during regional baseball tournament

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    American Legion
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    COL Christopher Tung
    Regional Baseball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download