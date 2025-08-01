Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MID-SOUTH (Aug. 7, 2025) Capt. Jason R. Grose, the commanding officer of Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center (NPPSC), from Stone Mountain, Georgia, delivers remarks during NPPSC’s change-of-command ceremony. Grose relinquished command to Capt. Christy N. Sibley, from Augusta, Georgia. NPPSC’s mission is to provide timely and accurate military personnel and pay services to more than 300,000 Sailors and their families assigned around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)
