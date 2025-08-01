Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MID-SOUTH (Aug. 7, 2025) Capt. Christy N. Sibley (right), from Augusta, Georgia, relieves Capt. Jason R. Grose (left), from Stone Mountain, Georgia, as the commanding officer of Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center (NPPSC) during NPPSC’s change-of-command ceremony. NPPSC’s mission is to provide timely and accurate military personnel and pay services to more than 300,000 Sailors and their families assigned around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)