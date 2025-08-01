Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MID-SOUTH (Aug. 7, 2025) Sailors assigned to Navy Personnel Command’s Enlisted Management Branch (PERS-4013) parade the colors during the change-of-command ceremony for Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center (NPPSC). Capt. Christy N. Sibley, from Augusta, Georgia, relieved Capt. Jason R. Grose, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, as NPPSC’s commanding officer. NPPSC’s mission is to provide timely and accurate military personnel and pay services to more than 300,000 Sailors and their families assigned around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)