Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dallas Snider 

    MyNavy Career Center

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MID-SOUTH (Aug. 7, 2025) Capt. Jason R. Grose (right), the commanding officer of Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center (NPPSC), from Stone Mountain, Georgia, receives a gift presented by NPPSC's senior enlisted leader, Master Chief Personnel Specialist Alexandre Adriano, during NPPSC’s change-of-command ceremony. Grose relinquished command to Capt. Christy N. Sibley, from Augusta, Georgia. NPPSC’s mission is to provide timely and accurate military personnel and pay services to more than 300,000 Sailors and their families assigned around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dallas A. Snider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 20:34
    Photo ID: 9244753
    VIRIN: 250807-N-WU964-1041
    Resolution: 6096x4068
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: STONE MOUNTAIN, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command
    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command
    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command
    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command
    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command
    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command
    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command
    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command
    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command
    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command
    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command
    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command
    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    human resources
    MNCC
    MyNavy Career Center
    Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center
    ceremony
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download