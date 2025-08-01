Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command

MILLINGTON, Tennessee – Capt. Jason R. Grose relinquished command of Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center (NPPSC) to Capt. Christy N. Sibley in a ceremony Aug. 7.



A major command under MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), NPPSC oversees the global network of HR Centers of Excellence that replaced the Navy’s legacy personnel support detachments. Under Grose’s command since September 2022, NPPSC has helped transform Navy human resources service delivery, reducing burden on Sailors and families.



“The past three years have been the most challenging and rewarding years of my career,” said Grose. “I am proud to have led the global TSC and RSC team of almost 2,000 Sailors.”



NPPSC’s six Transaction Service Centers (TSC) and one Travel Processing Center (TPC) implemented Enterprise Customer Relationship Management technology to execute a tiered service delivery model, which helped eliminate a years-long transactional backlog, reduce lengthy processing times, and streamline service delivery to the operational Fleet. By 2023, the Navy met and exceeded Defense Department HR transaction timeliness standards.



NPPSC also oversees Regional Support Centers, or RSCs, established in 2022 to train Command Pay and Personnel Administrators, or CPPAs, and provide direct HR support to unit commanders in 13 areas of responsibility throughout the Fleet.



“Our focus was always timely and accurate Sailor pay, day in and day out,” said Grose, “but the goal was to improve HR service delivery so our Sailors could focus on their warfighting mission and never worry about pay, because it just happened – on time, correct the first time.”



A prior naval aviator from Stone Mountain, Georgia, Grose’s next assignment is Head of Distribution Management at Navy Personnel Command (PERS-45).



Sibley, a career human resources officer from Augusta, Georgia, had most recently served as Director of Business Operations at MNCC.



“As I take the helm of NPPSC, I am humbled by the trust placed in me,” said Sibley. “The success of each Sailor and the Navy at large hinges on getting this mission right, and I am ready to take on the challenge with the powerhouse team Captain Grose has built during his tenure.”



NPPSC’s mission is to provide timely and accurate military personnel and pay services to more than 300,000 Sailors and their families assigned around the globe. Contact MNCC with career, personnel, pay, or passenger transportation questions at (833) 330-MNCC (6622) or AskMNCC@navy.mil. Find online self-service options on MyNavy Portal at my.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 20:34 Story ID: 545117 Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US Hometown: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US Hometown: STONE MOUNTAIN, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center changes command, by LCDR John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.