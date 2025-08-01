Shared Service, Shared Smiles

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2-23 Infantry Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, carries supplies alongside People to People International (PTPI) volunteers during a community outreach event in Pocheon, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2025. In collaboration with 210th Field Artillery Brigade, Soldiers and PTPI members teamed up to serve local elders with food and support during the summer senior community event.
Soldiers and Volunteers Serve Up Support for Pocheon Seniors
