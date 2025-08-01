Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shared Service, Shared Smiles [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Shared Service, Shared Smiles

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.07.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2-23 Infantry Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, carries supplies alongside People to People International (PTPI) volunteers during a community outreach event in Pocheon, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2025. In collaboration with 210th Field Artillery Brigade, Soldiers and PTPI members teamed up to serve local elders with food and support during the summer senior community event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 08:09
    Photo ID: 9243240
    VIRIN: 190807-A-GF403-3759
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shared Service, Shared Smiles [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Teamwork in Motion as Volunteers Prep Meals
    Service with a Smile: Soldiers Step In
    Service with Grace: Offering Soup and Support
    Tomahawks Deliver Support Beyond the Battlefield
    United for a Common Cause
    Seniors Greeted as VIP's to be Celebrated
    Harmony and Healing at the Heart of the Event
    U.S. Soldiers Serve Korean Seniors at Pocheon Community Event
    Shared Service, Shared Smiles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers and Volunteers Serve Up Support for Pocheon Seniors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    1SBCT
    KRF-16
    4ID
    Raiders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download