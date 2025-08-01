U.S. Soldiers Serve Korean Seniors at Pocheon Community Event

U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, serve meals to elderly residents during a People to People International (PTPI) wellness event in Pocheon, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2025. In partnership with PTPI volunteers and 210th Field Artillery Brigade, the troops helped provide a hot meal and companionship as part of ongoing U.S.–ROK community outreach.
Soldiers and Volunteers Serve Up Support for Pocheon Seniors
