    U.S. Soldiers Serve Korean Seniors at Pocheon Community Event [Image 8 of 9]

    U.S. Soldiers Serve Korean Seniors at Pocheon Community Event

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.07.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, serve meals to elderly residents during a People to People International (PTPI) wellness event in Pocheon, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2025. In partnership with PTPI volunteers and 210th Field Artillery Brigade, the troops helped provide a hot meal and companionship as part of ongoing U.S.–ROK community outreach.

    GALLERY

    Teamwork in Motion as Volunteers Prep Meals
    Service with a Smile: Soldiers Step In
    Service with Grace: Offering Soup and Support
    Tomahawks Deliver Support Beyond the Battlefield
    United for a Common Cause
    Seniors Greeted as VIP's to be Celebrated
    Harmony and Healing at the Heart of the Event
    U.S. Soldiers Serve Korean Seniors at Pocheon Community Event
    Shared Service, Shared Smiles

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers and Volunteers Serve Up Support for Pocheon Seniors

    2ID
    1SBCT
    KRF-16
    4ID
    Raiders

