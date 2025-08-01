Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harmony and Healing at the Heart of the Event [Image 7 of 9]

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.07.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    A singer in traditional dress greets a smiling senior citizen during the PTPI-hosted event, blending Korean cultural heritage and personal connection in the wake of recent regional floods.

