Soldiers and Volunteers Serve Up Support for Pocheon Seniors

Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, joined local volunteers and members of the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, in a day of service and celebration for the elderly residents of Pocheon, South Korea.



The event, hosted by the People to People International (PTPI) Pocheon Chapter, aimed to provide not only a hot meal but a sense of connection and dignity to nearly 150 local seniors. Lively music, colorful performances, and physical wellness activities brought together two generations, and two cultures under one canvas canopy.



“Helping Korea is a shared mission and we're privileged to serve,” said Staff Sgt. James Jordan, a squad leader with 2-23 IN. “It felt good to be there to help out, even if just serving food and helping to clean up. The 2-23IN Tomahawk motto is ‘We Serve.’”



The morning began with a cheerful medley of performances- a local ensemble played the flute, violin, and saxophone while one performer sang in traditional dress, weaving music through the air like a welcome embrace that only a community can provide. Attendees, many arriving with the assistance of walkers, canes, or companions, were greeted with applause and helped to their seats by Soldiers in blue PTPI vests.



The mayor of Pocheon, Baek Yeong-hyeon, also visited the event, taking time to personally thank the Soldiers for their contribution to the community. He spoke to his community to encourage their continued strength and perseverance despite their recent loss due to heavy flooding.



While the recent floods in Pocheon served as a somber backdrop to the event, the tone remained hopeful. In a city still recovering from seasonal storms, this day stood out for its humanity and compassion.



Once seated, guests were served steaming bowls of dak-gomtang (Korean chicken soup) prepared and distributed by Soldiers and local volunteers. For many of the attendees, the meal and attention were a rare moment of warmth, companionship, and care.



The gathering continued with a series of light chair exercises and impromptu dancing from some lively senior members. Despite their age, many of the seniors clapped along, swayed in their seats, and even participated in laughter-filled sing-a-long’s led by enthusiastic volunteers.



For the Soldiers of 2-23 IN, known as the “Tomahawks,” the opportunity to serve the people of Korea outside of a military context was deeply meaningful.



“Our mission here goes beyond the training and ranges,” said SSG Jordan. “Sometimes the best way to show strength is through service. And that’s what today was about.”



As the event concluded, seniors stood to bow in gratitude before their departures. Soldiers and volunteers responded with handshakes, gentle words, and the quiet dignity of those who had simply shown up to serve.

