Seniors Greeted as VIP's to be Celebrated

Local seniors arrive at a Pocheon, South Korea community center, assisted by Soldiers and volunteers from the People-to-People program, as they prepare to receive hot chicken soup served by members of 2‑23 IN, 1 SBCT, 4 ID and 210 Field Artillery BDE, 2 ID.
Soldiers and Volunteers Serve Up Support for Pocheon Seniors
