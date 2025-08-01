Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seniors Greeted as VIP's to be Celebrated [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Seniors Greeted as VIP's to be Celebrated

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.07.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Local seniors arrive at a Pocheon, South Korea community center, assisted by Soldiers and volunteers from the People-to-People program, as they prepare to receive hot chicken soup served by members of 2‑23 IN, 1 SBCT, 4 ID and 210 Field Artillery BDE, 2 ID.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 08:09
    Photo ID: 9243237
    VIRIN: 250807-A-GF403-6751
    Resolution: 5603x3728
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seniors Greeted as VIP's to be Celebrated [Image 9 of 9], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Teamwork in Motion as Volunteers Prep Meals
    Service with a Smile: Soldiers Step In
    Service with Grace: Offering Soup and Support
    Tomahawks Deliver Support Beyond the Battlefield
    United for a Common Cause
    Seniors Greeted as VIP's to be Celebrated
    Harmony and Healing at the Heart of the Event
    U.S. Soldiers Serve Korean Seniors at Pocheon Community Event
    Shared Service, Shared Smiles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers and Volunteers Serve Up Support for Pocheon Seniors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    1SBCT
    KRF-16
    4ID
    Raiders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download