Weapons of Deterrence: 35th MUNS Sharpen Skills During REFORPAC

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jose Nevarez, right, 35th Munitions Squadron stockpile management technician, tightens screws on a GBU-54 bomb during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. REFORPAC tests agile combat employment, logistics resilience and partner integration through degraded communications and real-time force dispersal drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)