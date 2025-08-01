Date Taken: 08.06.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 02:35 Photo ID: 9243037 VIRIN: 250807-F-NU460-1195 Resolution: 7839x5226 Size: 19.06 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Weapons of Deterrence: 35th MUNS Sharpen Skills During REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.