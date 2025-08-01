Weapons of Deterrence: 35th MUNS Sharpen Skills During REFORPAC

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Powell, 35th Munitions Squadron munitions inspector, disassembles a GBU-54 bomb during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. REFORPAC tests agile combat employment, logistics resilience and partner integration through degraded communications and real-time force dispersal drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 02:35
|Photo ID:
|9243037
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-NU460-1195
|Resolution:
|7839x5226
|Size:
|19.06 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
