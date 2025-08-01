Weapons of Deterrence: 35th MUNS Sharpen Skills During REFORPAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Makayla Killian, 35th Munitions Squadron stockpile crew chief, checks a sensor alignment pin on a GBU-54 bomb during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. REFORPAC validates Pacific Air Forces’ capacity to lead large-scale, multinational contingency operations with more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft being mobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)