Weapons of Deterrence: 35th MUNS Sharpen Skills During REFORPAC

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zayra Perez, left, 35th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) crewmember, and Senior Airman Makayla Killian, 35th MUNS stockpile crew chief, disassemble a GBU-54 bomb during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)