U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zayra Perez, left, 35th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) crewmember, and Senior Airman Makayla Killian, 35th MUNS stockpile crew chief, disassemble a GBU-54 bomb during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 02:35
|Photo ID:
|9243036
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-NU460-1181
|Resolution:
|7788x5192
|Size:
|15.93 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons of Deterrence: 35th MUNS Sharpen Skills During REFORPAC [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.