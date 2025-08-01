Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green IIs helicopter sit in front of a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft before loading during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2025. REFORPAC validates Pacific Air Forces’ capacity to lead large-scale, multinational contingency operations with more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft being mobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
