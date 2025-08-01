Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green IIs helicopter sit in front of a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft before loading during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2025. REFORPAC validates Pacific Air Forces’ capacity to lead large-scale, multinational contingency operations with more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft being mobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 02:24
    Photo ID: 9243029
    VIRIN: 250803-F-NU460-1068
    Resolution: 8120x5413
    Size: 17.11 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base
    Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base
    Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base
    Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base
    Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base
    Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base
    Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base
    Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa AB
    USINDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    DLE2025
    35th AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download