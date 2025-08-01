U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing push an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter into position to be loaded into a C-5M Super Galaxy during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 02:24
|Photo ID:
|9243028
|VIRIN:
|250803-F-NU460-1186
|Resolution:
|7506x5004
|Size:
|21.34 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.