    Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base [Image 3 of 8]

    Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing push an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter into position to be loaded into a C-5M Super Galaxy during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 02:24
    Photo ID: 9243028
    VIRIN: 250803-F-NU460-1186
    Resolution: 7506x5004
    Size: 21.34 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa AB
    USINDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    DLE2025
    35th AEW

