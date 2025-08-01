Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing push an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter into position to be loaded into a C-5M Super Galaxy during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)