Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter sits in front of a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft before loading during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver USAF capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, demonstrating the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)