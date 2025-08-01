Wheels Up: 106th Rescue Wing Concludes REFORPAC Support at Misawa Air Base

A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft assigned to the 22nd Airlift Squadron is prepared for cargo loading during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2025. REFORPAC tests agile combat employment, logistics resilience and partner integration through degraded communications and real-time force dispersal drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 02:24
|Photo ID:
|9243027
|VIRIN:
|250803-F-NU460-1040
|Resolution:
|6895x4597
|Size:
|12.88 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
