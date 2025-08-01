8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Luis Romano, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation and air conditioning spall team member, smooths a concrete patch over a hole during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. The hole was created on an area of the flightline where the Red Devils practice Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RA/DR). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 00:06
|Photo ID:
|9242942
|VIRIN:
|250806-F-ST571-1173
|Resolution:
|5384x3582
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|GUNSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
