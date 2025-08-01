Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3 [Image 8 of 9]

    8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Luis Romano, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation and air conditioning spall team member, smooths a concrete patch over a hole during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. The hole was created on an area of the flightline where the Red Devils practice Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RA/DR). (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 00:06
    Photo ID: 9242942
    VIRIN: 250806-F-ST571-1173
    Resolution: 5384x3582
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: GUNSAN, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    RA/DR
    Exercise
    Beverly Sentinel 25-3

