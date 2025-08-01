8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Uriel Ortiz (left), 8th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) pavements and equipment Airman, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colton Behrends (middle), 8th CES pavements and equipment operator, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ricky Steed, 8th CES pavements and equipment journeyman, discuss how to use controls on a concrete mixing truck during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. The 8th CES prepared a cement truck to patch damaged areas on a simulated flightline area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)