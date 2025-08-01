8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Luis Romano (left), 8th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation and air conditioning spall team member, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nasir Harding (middle), 8th CES HVAC spall team member, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Vivas (right), 8th CES HVAC spall team member, mix quick concrete together to patch holes during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. To practice Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RA/DR), the Red Devils practiced patching holes on the flightline where they were required to cut out and level damaged spots, clean up concrete debris, mix and pour concrete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)