Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3 [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron move debris away from a pavement saw during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. The saw was used to cut out a measured section of the flightline where the Red Devils practiced repairing airfield damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 00:06
    Photo ID: 9242940
    VIRIN: 250806-F-ST571-1146
    Resolution: 4954x3296
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: GUNSAN, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3
    8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3
    8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3
    8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3
    8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3
    8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3
    8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3
    8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3
    8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    RA/DR
    Exercise
    Beverly Sentinel 25-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download