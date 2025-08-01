8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron move debris away from a pavement saw during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. The saw was used to cut out a measured section of the flightline where the Red Devils practiced repairing airfield damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)