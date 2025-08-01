8th CES practices RA/DR during Beverly Sentinel 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ethan Britt, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment Airman, watches a pavement saw cut damaged pavement from the flightline during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2025. The 8th CES practiced Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RA/DR) to ensure they maintain the ability to quickly restore damaged airfields after attacks, enabling flight operations to continue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)