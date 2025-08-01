Eric McCrery, Defense Policy Advisor, visits SJAFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Eric McCrery, Defense Policy Advisor in the office of Senator Ted Budd, receives a KC-46 Pegasus brief from U.S. Air Force 1st Lt Erik Stukebower, 77th Air Refueling Squadron, KC-46 pilot, during a visit to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 5, 2025. McCrery provides expert advice to policymakers on matters related to national security and defense. This role involves analyzing complex issues, developing policy recommendations and ensuring alignment with broader strategic goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin)