Eric McCrery, Defense Policy Advisor, visits SJAFB

Eric McCrery, Defense Policy Advisor in the office of Senator Ted Budd, sits in an F-15E Strike Eagle brief from U.S. Air Force Col. Morgan Lohse, commander, 4th Fighter Wing, during a visit to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 5, 2025. McCrery served for seven years as a U.S. Marine Corps infantry officer with deployments to Afghanistan and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin)