    Eric McCrery, Defense Policy Advisor, visits SJAFB

    Eric McCrery, Defense Policy Advisor, visits SJAFB

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Eric McCrery, Defense Policy Advisor in the office of Senator Ted Budd, receives an F-15E Strike Eagle brief from U.S. Air Force Col. Morgan Lohse, commander, 4th Fighter Wing, during a visit to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 5, 2025. McCrery served for seven years as a U.S. Marine Corps infantry officer with deployments to Afghanistan and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 10:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eric McCrery, Defense Policy Advisor, visits SJAFB [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

