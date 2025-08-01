Eric McCrery, Defense Policy Advisor, visits SJAFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Eric McCrery, Defense Policy Advisor in the office of Senator Ted Budd, receives a mission brief from U.S. Air Force Col. Morgan Lohse, commander, 4th Fighter Wing, during a visit to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 5, 2025. During his visit, McCrery met with Group commanders, toured an F-15E Strike Eagle and KC-46 Pegasus, and received a mission brief from the 916th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin)