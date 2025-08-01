Eric McCrery, Defense Policy Advisor, visits SJAFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Eric McCrery, Defense Policy Advisor in the office of Senator Ted Budd, receives a base construction brief from 4th Mission Support Group leadership during a visit to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, August 5, 2025. McCrery toured various base facilities undergoing changes to include dormitories, the fitness center and the shooting range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin)