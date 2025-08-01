MXS 100% Mission Readiness Rating: Always ReaDy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Connor Habusta, right, and Airman 1st Class Kayla Arnold, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, coordinate with the aircrew during pre-flight procedures at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 11, 2025. These Airmen participated in the effort towards the MXS’s recently recognized 100 percent mission readiness rating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)