    MXS 100% Mission Readiness Rating: Always ReaDy [Image 4 of 8]

    MXS 100% Mission Readiness Rating: Always ReaDy

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexander Shelton, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, reads the maintenance forms before a refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 11, 2025. Shelton did his duty to the mission during pre-flight checks, keeping himself and his crew up to standards and updated on the latest maintenance of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 04:18
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    KC-135
    100th ARW
    Bloody Hundredth
    100th MXS

