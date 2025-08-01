MXS 100% Mission Readiness Rating: Always ReaDy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexander Shelton, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, reads the maintenance forms before a refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 11, 2025. Shelton did his duty to the mission during pre-flight checks, keeping himself and his crew up to standards and updated on the latest maintenance of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)