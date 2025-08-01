MXS 100% Mission Readiness Rating: Always ReaDy

U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexander Shelton, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, reads the maintenance forms before a refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 11, 2025. Shelton did his duty to the mission during pre-flight checks, keeping himself and his crew up to standards and updated on the latest maintenance of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 04:18
|Photo ID:
|9240993
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-XJ093-1051
|Resolution:
|5175x3443
|Size:
|913.91 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
