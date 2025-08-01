MXS 100% Mission Readiness Rating: Always ReaDy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing perform pre-flight checks at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 11, 2025. Pre-flight checks help ensure the status and safety of the aircraft before taking off, demonstrating the dedication to excellence held by the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)