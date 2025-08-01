MXS 100% Mission Readiness Rating: Always ReaDy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chocks are placed in front of the landing gear of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, on the flightline at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 11, 2025. The KC-135s assigned to RAF Mildenhall are maintained by the 100th Maintenance Group, who recently received a 100 percent mission readiness rating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)