    MXS 100% Mission Readiness Rating: Always ReaDy [Image 1 of 8]

    MXS 100% Mission Readiness Rating: Always ReaDy

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Chocks are placed in front of the landing gear of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, on the flightline at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 11, 2025. The KC-135s assigned to RAF Mildenhall are maintained by the 100th Maintenance Group, who recently received a 100 percent mission readiness rating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MXS 100% Mission Readiness Rating: Always ReaDy [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    100th ARW
    Bloody Hundredth
    100th MXS

