MXS 100% Mission Readiness Rating: Always ReaDy

Chocks are placed in front of the landing gear of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, on the flightline at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 11, 2025. The KC-135s assigned to RAF Mildenhall are maintained by the 100th Maintenance Group, who recently received a 100 percent mission readiness rating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 04:18
|Photo ID:
|9240990
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-XJ093-1002
|Resolution:
|5336x3550
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
