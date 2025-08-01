MXS 100% Mission Readiness Rating: Always ReaDy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker awaits pre-flight checks at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 11, 2025. The 100th Air Refueling Wing is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater, supporting the vital mission that allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe on a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)