A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker awaits pre-flight checks at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 11, 2025. The 100th Air Refueling Wing is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater, supporting the vital mission that allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe on a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 04:18
|Photo ID:
|9240991
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-XJ093-1131
|Resolution:
|5462x3634
|Size:
|842.73 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MXS 100% Mission Readiness Rating: Always ReaDy [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.