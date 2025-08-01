Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    45th APS Inactivation Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    45th APS Inactivation Ceremony

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Touacha Her 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Lt. Col. Dennis Hale, left, commander of the 349th Mission Support Group, Lt. Col. Conrad Evans II, center, commander of the 45th APS, and Chief Master Sgt. Amie Rutten, right, guidon bearer for the 45th Aerial Port Squadron stand at attention during the presentation of the colors at the squadron’s inactivation ceremony Aug. 2, 2025, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The ceremony marked the official end of the squadron's 61-year history, with its personnel and mission being reassigned to other units within the 349th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Touacha Her)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 18:33
    Photo ID: 9237763
    VIRIN: 250802-F-CN407-2952
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Port Dawgs
    45th APS
    349 AMW
    Reserve Airmen
    Reserve Ready
    45th Aerial Port Squadron

