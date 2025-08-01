45th APS Inactivation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Dennis Hale, left, commander of the 349th Mission Support Group, Lt. Col. Conrad Evans II, center, commander of the 45th APS, and Chief Master Sgt. Amie Rutten, right, guidon bearer for the 45th Aerial Port Squadron stand at attention during the presentation of the colors at the squadron’s inactivation ceremony Aug. 2, 2025, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The ceremony marked the official end of the squadron's 61-year history, with its personnel and mission being reassigned to other units within the 349th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Touacha Her)