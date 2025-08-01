45th APS Inactivation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Dennis Hale, commander of the 349th Mission Support Group and the ceremony’s presiding officer, addresses Airmen of the 45th Aerial Port Squadron from a K-loader used as a stage during the squadron’s inactivation ceremony Aug. 2, 2025, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The ceremony marked the official end of the squadron's 61-year history, with its personnel and mission being reassigned to other units within the 349th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Touacha Her)