45th APS Inactivation Ceremony

Col. Jennifer A. Fiederer, 349th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, stands at attention during the presentation of the colors at the 45th Aerial Port Squadron inactivation ceremony Aug. 2, 2025, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The ceremony marked the official end of the squadron's 61-year history, with its personnel and mission being reassigned to other units within the 349th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Touacha Her)