45th APS Inactivation Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 45th Aerial Port Squadron stand at attention as they await the final command of dismissal from their commander, Lt. Col. Conrad Evans II, during the squadron’s inactivation ceremony Aug. 2, 2025, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The ceremony marked the official end of the squadron's 61-year history, with its personnel and mission being reassigned to other units within the 349th Air Mobility Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Touacha Her)