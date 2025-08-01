Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh [Image 6 of 8]

    F-35A Demo Team at Oshkosh

    OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie “Mach” Kluesner performs aerial maneuvers during a demonstration at the Oshkosh AirVenture Airshow in Wisconsin, on July 25, 2025. The demonstration highlights the team’s mission to showcase the precision, agility, and combat-relevant capabilities of the F‑35A Lightning II and the professionalism of its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 14:32
    VIRIN: 250725-F-KY209-1008
    F-35
    Airpower
    Performance
    Demonstration
    Airshow

